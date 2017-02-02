Steam railway cashes in a record year

THE Gloucestershire and Warwickshire Steam Railway, which runs on the old Stratford to Cheltenham line, has banked a £25,000 windfall on the back of carrying a record number of passengers in 2016.

The money from the Aviva Community Fund will help fund a new £300,000 visitor centre at Winchcombe Station to improve the community and education side of the railway.

It comes hot on the heels of GWSR declaring 2016 its best ever year, during which trains carried over 100,000 passengers for the first time — 13 per cent up on the 88,500 in 2015.

Turnover topped a record £1.7million and the share offer to raise £1.25million to take the line into Broadway neared its target.

The line currently runs for 12 miles from Cheltenham to Laverton, stopping at stations on what was known in its heyday as the Honeybourne line, stopping at many of the stations that closed in the 1960s.

The line itself was ripped up in the 70s, before GWSR began re-establishing it in 1982 with the first pleasure rides on steam trains two years later.

The Broadway extension fund currently stands at £955,000 and should be complete by next year, while a halt — a small station — is being constructed at Hailes to drop passengers off at the remains of the abbey, which are managed by the National Trust. It will be very similar to the one that once stood at the same location and closed in 1960.

Speaking on the record passenger figures, GWSR’s volunteer commercial director, Colin Fewell, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our volunteer-run railway and throughout the year, the records have tum- bled.

“Almost all of our special events attracted more visi- tors than before and especially the Santa Specials which carried over 10,000 people travelling.

“It’s great news for the local economy, too, because people who visit our railway also visit local shops and other attractions in the Cotswolds, they stay at local hotels and B&Bs, and they visit pubs and restaurants as part of their days out.

“But it means that we can invest more in developing our railway to be even better in the future.”