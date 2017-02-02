INTERVIEW: Greg Doran on RSC’s Christmas shows

I meet the RSC’s Artistic Director Greg Doran at his office on a dank January morning to discuss the Winter 2017 prior to it being officially announced. After much speculation in the Herald office, I am bursting to know what the festive offering will be this year. Naturally it is the first question I ask.

Greg smiles, like he is delivering a lovely present. “For Christmas, David Edgar has written us a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol. David of course famously did Nicholas Nickleby.

“It is delightful and unexpected and very brilliant,” says Greg clearly grappling with how to convey the magnificence of such a wonderful coup.

“Rachel Kavanaugh is directing and Stephen Brimson Lewis, is designing it. Whether Stephen is going to be using any of the elements of the technology he was part of in The Tempest, we’ll see but I know that it will be a bit more rough magic than that, I guess,” says Greg, alluding to the technical wizardry brought by Intel and the Imaginarium Studios to 2016’s festive and flash production of The Tempest.

Speaking of how he approached the festive programming, Greg says: “What I decided to do was to put a Shakespeare and a Christmas classic, a family show, together.

“It always struck me that Twelfth Night was a great Christmas play, so I asked Chris Luscombe, who did such a great job on Love’s Labour’s Lost and Love’s Labour’s Won that I thought he would be perfect for that combination.”

Greg continues: “My initial idea was that Scrooge and Malvoli would be the same actor, but they have decided that meant the poor old actor wouldn’t get a night off for several months. So I’m not sure they will follow through with that but that was one of my instincts for putting them on together.”

See the rest of this interview in this week’s Herald… where the speculation on who will be Scrooge continues!