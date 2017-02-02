Four rescued from floodwaters in Great Alne

Emergency services were called to rescue four people who found themselves marooned in floodwater in Great Alne last night.

The group, who were the occupants of a vehicle, were forced to clamber onto the roof of their 4×4 for safety when it became stuck at the ford between Alcester and Stratford at around 10.20pm.

Two fire engines from Stratford and Alcester were sent to the scene along with a specialist water rescue unit from Rugby.

The four occupants of the vehicle were not in any immediate danger and specialist water rescue technicians were able to rescue them after around an hour.