Poulson hails return of hat-trick hero Hill

FC STRATFORD boss Dave Poulson hailed the return of Ben Hill in Saturday’s thrashing of Enville at the DCS Stadium.

The attacking midfielder announced his return to the Stratford starting line-up with a hat-trick against the Midland League Division Three strugglers.

Ashley Wilkes (2) and Sam Davis were also on target as Stratford eased to a 5-0 success, leaving Poulson delighted.

“Ben Hill coming back is such a big plus for us,” he said.

“We gave him half a game against Burbage as he’s been out for a while, then we made sure he played for the reserves last week. He scored seven for them before getting a hat-trick on Saturday.

“It’s great to have him back to full fitness.”

Stratford lost 2-0 at Enville earlier this season despite dominating much of the game and Poulson feels his side have come a long way since that day in October.

“When we played them over there we lost 2-0, but we destroyed them for 50 minutes,” Poulson said.

“We just didn’t put the ball in the net and got done by two lumps down the pitch.

“On Saturday, we played some really good stuff and were on top of them the whole game.

“We have improved a lot and got a few players in since the last time we played them. There’s a little bit more about us now.”

The win sees Stratford remain sixth in Midland League Division Three, one place above local rivals Alcester Town.