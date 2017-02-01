Midland Cross Country Championships prove a tough challenge

STRATFORD AC’s cross country runners took on the cream of the region’s athletes in the Midland Cross Country Championships at Loughborough.

The under-13 boys’ race was first on the agenda, with five Stratford AC athletes taking part over the 3km.

With four counting for the team, this ensured Stratford AC would feature in the team competition.

Alex Adams (16th, 13.06) led the team home, pacing himself well throughout, and learning a lot from the experience that he can build on over the next two years.

Louis Kendrick (21st, 13.23) ran fluently, with Adam Taylor (64th, 14.57) holding his form well.

Ned Campbell (70th, 15.16) showed consistent form compared to the County Championships with Harry Gravelsons (87th, 16.54) improving his time compared to the previous season. Overall, the under-13 boys’ team finished in eighth place.

Two men represented the club in the under-20 men’s race over 8km. Oscar Barbour (26th, 34.34) and Fergus Allison (30th, 35.21) both equipped themselves well, with Barbour pulling away from Allison during the second lap.

Two under-13 girls represented the club over the 3km course. Ellen Taylor (13th, 14.14) started fast and managed to hold her position well to complete her best run, by some margin, this season.

Helena West (42nd, 15.15) looked comfortable and should be equally as happy with her quality performance.

Five under-14 boys took on the 4km course and were surprised by a stray dog getting in the way of the fast downhill start.

Owain Jones (48th, 15.01) led the team home, improving on his position from the previous year despite losing places in the latter half of the race with a hip problem.

Rhys Mahon (54th, 15.16) looked incredibly strong, with Archie Musk (70th, 15.47) putting in a solid performance. Josh Angus (79th, 16.29) and Fin Hutchinson (88th, 17.50) battled well against the tough course to complete the team that finished seventh overall.

Seren Mahon (20th, 24.04) was the sole Stratford AC representative in the under-20 women’s race over 5km.

Mahon looked comfortable and finished strongly, putting down a great marker to aim at over the next couple of years.

In the under-15 girls’ race, Georgie Campbell (10th, 15.31) led the team home and gained valuable experience racing against the region’s top cross country athletes.

Abi Wootton (38th, 16.42) and Olivia Hall (57th, 17.33) both improved on their position compared to the previous year, while unfortunately Daisy Musk (79th, 18.46) suffered from a stray elbow from a competitor that winded Musk and impacted on her performance.

Charlotte Gravelsons (89th, 19.34) was pleased to put down a good marker to shoot at next season. Overall, the team finished in the same seventh place as the boys’ team.

There was only one representative for Stratford AC in the women’s race over 8km, Suzi Graham who came 162nd in 50.13.

The men were expecting to race over 12km, so it was quite a surprise to find out the course was actually 14.4km.

This did not faze Tim Hutchinson (110th, 59.31), who led the team home in fine style.

Kieran Tursner (211th, 66.22) had a tremendous sprint finish and won the battle against club rival Malcolm Bowyer (221st, 66.53), while Mike Sheppard (273rd, 70.44) battled hard on the tough course.

Another close inter-club race ensued between Dave Wolstencroft (332nd, 77.07) and James Deacon (336th, 77.55), with Phil Marshall (363rd, 83.15), completing the team that finished 28th on the day.

The next stage is the National Cross Country Championships in February at Nottingham where all three (North, South and Midland) regions meet and a number of Stratford AC athletes will test themselves against the country’s top cross country runners.