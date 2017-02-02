COMPETITION Win tickets to West Midlands Safari Park

STAFF at West Midland Safari Park have a fun-filled 2017 planned for their visitors, with brand new events, some exciting new arrivals and the chance to meet last year’s babies — and you enjoy a day out there in this week’s Stratford-upon-Avon Herald competition.

The safari park’s busy events calendar has been updated to include four new exciting conservation weeks where guests will get the chance to take part in unique VIP experiences, enter competitions to win some amazing money-can’t-buy prizes and learn just what they can do to help, even from the comfort of their own sofa.

This year, the park will be hosting Protect Lemurs Week, from 11th to 19th March, Protects Bats Week, from 6th and 14th May and Protect Lions Week, from 17th to 25th June.

There will also be Rhino Week for May half-term to support Save the Rhino International.

As well as the new events, guests can also come face-to-face with some of the newest arrivals — Ekozu, the southern white rhino calf, 14 African painted dog pups, and giraffe calves. Embu and Emali will be out and about on the reserves ready to meet guests.

As well as the new animal arrivals, another new family is set to arrive this year in February half term.

Quetzalcoatlus was a ginormous pterosaur, with a wing span of up to 11 metres, making it the largest creature to have ever taken to the skies. And three of these giants will be making the park their home this year.

