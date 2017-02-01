Industry magazine puts case for rail line reopening

THE case for reinstating the Stratford-upon-Avon to Honeybourne railway line features in the latest edition of RAIL magazine, which went on sale yesterday, Wednesday.

In a three-page feature, Paul Stephen, assistant features editor of the magazine, which has 20,000 readers fortnightly, describes the long-talked-about and divisive plan as a ‘no brainer’.

Under Network Rail rules, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) must promote the scheme, but as yet it has refused to do so.

Paul writes: “The case to reinstate the short, eight-mile route becomes glaringly obvious when considered in not just a local, but also a regional or even national, context.”

But he adds: “Whether WCC’s position changes or not, RAIL is happy to lend its voice to promote such a worthy reinstatement scheme that is indeed a no brainer.”

The line was the victim of cuts to public spending in the mid-1970s following the derailment of a freight train at Winchcombe.

Then Chancellor, Denis Healey, told cash-strapped British Rail he could not justify the expensive repair costs when he had just applied for an emergency loan to the IMF to prop up the country’s ailing finances.

RAIL magazine’s February edition went on sale yesterday, Wednesday, and is also available to download at www.railmagazine.com