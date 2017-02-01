Stratford Town Walk wins best tour award

Stratford Town Walk has won the Best Tour Award at the Stratford-upon-Avon On-line Awards.

The Stratford Online awards are independent awards for businesses in the town, chosen and voted for by the public.

John Hogg from Stratford Town Walk said: “We were delighted to be nominated for these awards and even more delighted to discover today that we have won the ‘Best Tour’ category. A big thank-you to everyone who took the time to vote for us.

“Thanks also to our wonderful team of dedicated guides who turn out in all weathers providing entertaining, quality tours.”

For more information about Stratford Town Walk visit: http://www.stratfordtownwalk.co.uk and to find out about the Stratford Online Awards visit http://www.stratford-upon-avon.online.