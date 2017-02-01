NINETIES Britpop bands Cast and Reef are to headline Camper Calling at Ragley Hall.

The three-day festival takes place on the bank holiday weekend of 25th to 27th August.

It will be the second year the festival has been held at Ragley.

Reef will headline on the Saturday and Cast on the Sunday. Both bands will perform with their original line-ups.

More acts will be announced shortly.

Shelley Bond, events director, said: “We know our core audience are big Brit pop fans and it is a huge honour to announce Cast and Reef as our first two headliners.

“I know they’re going to blow the crowd away.

“The Camper Calling team is dedicated to creating an eclectic line-up for this year, and I’m so excited to share this latest news with our supporters. We’ll be announcing some further big names shortly.”