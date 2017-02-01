Exciting plans afoot to celebrate Shakespeare

AFTER last year’s stellar Shakespeare Celebrations in Stratford plans are underway for a traditional birthday parade this year, however 2018 could see some big and exciting new additions to the Bard’s birthday.

The annual Birthday Parade will take place on the morning of Saturday 22nd April, the closest Saturday to Shakespeare’s acknowledged birthday on 23rd April.

This year’s event, again organised by Shakespeare’s Celebrations, the initiative jointly led by Stratford Town Council and Stratford District Council working closely with other key organisations in Stratford, will include many of the existing features like marching bands, the handing over of the quill and the flag unfurling ceremony.

Civic dignitaries, invited guests from around the globe, representatives of the literary and theatrical world will walk alongside students and staff of Shakespeare’s own place of learning, King Edward VI School. All will follow the time-honoured route from the town hall through streets lined with well-wishers to the great playwright and poet’s last resting place at Holy Trinity Church.

Once again there will be a tickertape explosion on Bridge Street as the parade moves off towards the Holy Trinity. Shakespeare facemasks handed to the crowds last year proved popular and this year a sonnet penned by the Bard will be presented to spectators lining the route. One lucky person will be fortunate to receive the ‘Golden Sonnet’ which brings with it a great prize, yet to be announced.

Sarah Summers, Town Clerk and spokesperson for Shakespeare’s Celebrations has been consulting on plans to make even more of the opportunities in future. She said:

“Such was the positive feedback from visitors, local residents and businesses following the wonderful event in 2016, it quickly became clear to us that keeping the event fresh and exciting to watch and be involved was key to its success.

“From 2018 we have great plans for a new and bigger carnival event over several days which we want the whole town to feel part of. It will be a must for families and lovers of everything Shakespeare! The Birthday Parade itself will undergo something of a transformation, with tableaux aboard floats – both wheeled and walking – depicting great works of literature. They will be processing through the streets and coming to rest in Waterside. The floats will be judged and a ‘Best in Show’ awarded for both wheeled and walking displays. We are really excited about it all and we’ll be providing more details about what will be happening and how to take part next year in the coming months.”

you can find out more about the Celebrations over the coming months at www.shakespearescelebrations.com