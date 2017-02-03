Commissioner welcomes increase in police numbers

Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has welcomed data showing that numbers of police officers, special constables and PCSOs have increased in the county.

The data showing the change in policing numbers over the six months to the end of September 2016, was published this week by the Home Office and shows Warwickshire is continuing to buck national trends.

Across the force the number of police officers increased by 2.1 per cent, with an additional 17 officers recruited.

The data also showed a 12 per cent increase in PCSOS and an almost 16 per cent increase in the number of special constables.

Overall the total workforce increased 5 per cent, compared to the national average, which showed a decrease of 1.3 per cent.

It follows the trend from 2015, where Warwickshire Police saw among the largest increases of officers in the country, while the majority of forces had to reduce their officer strength.

Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “I pledged during my election campaign that I wanted to protect frontline policing. That has been carried through in the commitment within my Police and Crime Plan to increase the numbers of police officers, special constables and PCSOs during the term of my office.

“I am delighted that these latest figures confirm that in the first six months of my term as Commissioner we have been able to not only maintain the previous good progress but also to build further upon it, with increases to police numbers across all three categories.

“Together with the considerable investments which I am making in new mobile technology to assist officers in their jobs, a refreshed recruitment process for the Special Constabulary and a renewed focus on protecting people from harm, I am confident that we can continue to maintain these gains and ensure that we create a safer and more secure Warwickshire for the benefit of all residents.”