Firefighters to protest against cuts in Warwick

Firefighters are set to protest against proposed cuts to the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service during a demonstration in Warwick tomorrow.

More than 60 firefighters in Warwickshire are set to find out whether their jobs are safe tomorrow as the county council vote on whether to slash millions from the fire service budget.

In response to this the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) will demonstrate outside Shire Hall, voicing concerns that public safety will be put at risk if the cuts are given the go-ahead.

Pete Goulden, secretary of the FBU in the West Midlands, said: “There is no way we can continue to deliver the same high standard of service to the public with these cuts.

“We will have fewer firefighters and fire engines to keep the public safe. Response times to emergencies will slow and lives that could be saved will, instead, be lost.

“We are urging Conservative councillors to vote against the cuts and instead demand a better, safer service for their constituents.”

The proposals being considered by the council would see £2.7m shaved from the fire service budget.

The Labour and Liberal Democrat groupings on the council have proposed a modest investment into the service over the next two years.