New celebration of the Bard unveiled

A FEAST of an evening in celebration of Stratford’s most famous son will see the curtain go up on this year’s annual Shakespeare Birthday Weekend like never before.

The Bard’s Night is a brand new event, a black-tie occasion taking over the Stratford ArtsHouse on Friday, 21st April serving up a modern take on food, drink, music and entertainment, all in celebration of the world’s greatest playwright – William Shakespeare.

“This won’t be just a one-off,” Gill Davies, Founding Director for the event, says.

“We plan to establish the celebration as an annual occasion, which can be multiplied across other venues in Warwickshire. Shakespeare has made sure we have locations to choose from that are mentioned in his plays. It’s got great potential.”

Held on the eve of the town’s annual Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations and the Stratford Literary Festival, the inaugural Bard’s Night is supported by the Stratford Herald and will be fundraising for another of the town’s treasures – The Bard’s Hospice (officially The Shakespeare Hospice).

Those attending will enjoy reception drinks, an excellent three-course dinner, devised by Adrian Roberts of Four Leaf Clover Catering, and an evening of entertainment, under the artistic direction of Robert Ball of Fred Theatre – with performances throughout by professional actors, dancers and musicians.

Guests will be seated at round tables inside the octagonal ArtsHouse auditorium, which will also house three stages, with Elizabethan or contemporary backdrops using hanging fabric banners, projected images, musicians, and dramatic interruptions – with as much participation as the audience wishes to enjoy.

The acclaimed Midlands-based Fred Theatre is the professional theatre company responsible for the performances on the evening.

Although details on the performances planned are being kept under wraps until the night, anyone planning to attend might possibly picture a humorous take on the famous Romeo and Juliet balcony scene, or heading ‘once more unto the breach’ as guests become Henry V’s troops, plus the premiere of a specially written sketch about Shakespeare’s purchase of New Place.

“It’s going to be a busy night – a real feast of performances to celebrate the life of Stratford’s most famous son and the greatest literary genius in the English language,” Artistic Director Robert Ball said.

“The mix of material – both contemporary to Shakespeare and contemporary to now – will allow us to perform the expected and the unexpected to the delight of the audience.”

Fred Theatre is joined by Diabolus in Musica – a talented quartet of musicians specialising in popular music of Elizabethan England, played on authentic instruments and in period costume. Modern songs that draw upon Shakespeare’s words will be performed by the contemporary duo, Bukechi. There will also be some other surprise performances during the evening.

Fundraising for the Shakespeare Hospice will be actively encouraged, with performers drumming up donations and holding a prize draw or silent auction to raise additional funds.

And at the end of the night, the spirit of the great man will be toasted in style, with a candelit procession within the ArtsHouse, of Judy Metheun’s beautiful bronze bust of Shakespeare – created by the sculptor from the recently discovered image of Shakespeare painted during his lifetime, known as the Cobbe portrait.

Gill Davies is keen to emphasise how The Bard’s Night differs: “There are many events that celebrate the works of Shakespeare, but The Bard’s Night will focus on the man, his life, his achievements and the influences drawn from his life in Stratford and London, creating a highly enjoyable feast of food, drinks and astonishingly good performances.”

Tickets to the black-tie event, cost £60, £90 or £150, and include reception drinks, entertainment, a three-course dinner with wine, and performances from the professional actors, dancers and musicians. There is every expectation that The Bard’s Night will become a hot ticket event, year after year, attracting both local supporters and inbound visitors to Stratford, as well.

Tickets are available now from Stratford ArtsHouse – on 01789 207100 or online at www.stratfordartshouse.co.uk

The Bard’s Night is supported by its media partners, the Stratford Herald and Park Lane Public Relations.

Further sponsorship opportunities are available to local companies and the organisers are keen to attract the participation of leading local and national companies in this brand new celebration. More information about the event or about becoming a sponsor can be found at www.bardsnight.co.uk