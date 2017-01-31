Fitzpatrick shoots down Archers as Bears stay top

WARWICKSHIRE Bears remain top of National League First Division South following a 77-38 victory over Cardiff Met Archers at Henley-in-Arden on Sunday.

The Bears got off to a shaky start and at the end of the first quarter there were just three points between the teams, with the home side leading 18-15.

Warwickshire started to dominate the game in the second quarter, with strong defence limiting the Archers to just five points, whilst they racked up 18 themselves.

At half-time, the Bears were already in a comfortable position at 36-20.

The third quarter saw the Bears make changes to their line-up, but this had no effect on their strong defence. On the attack, Warwickshire began to play with even more fluency, moving the ball up and around the court quickly, which saw them extend their lead to 56-28.

The final quarter saw no let-up from the Bears, who made full use of the bench to give valuable playing time to other members of the squad.

With the game won, the last play of the day saw the game’s MVP, birthday girl Siobhan Fitzpatrick, finish the game off with a three-point shot to cap a fantastic performance.

“It was a great performance today from all of the players,” said coach, Tom Masterson.

“It was even more satisfying to see no let-up on the performance from any line-up that was on court.

“I have to give a special mention to our birthday girl Siobhan who was awesome. She really did deserve to be chosen as our MVP.”

Fitzpatrick has since been named in women’s GB squad to play in Japan in the Osaka Cup.

The Bears return to action on 12th February when they take on Birmingham Blackcats, while Bears 2 play Hampshire Harriers.