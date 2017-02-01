Historic boathouse part of £1million restoration project

THE historic boathouse at Warwick Castle is being restored to its former glory almost two years after it was destroyed by fire.

An investigation ordered by castle bosses following the fire in April 2015 found no link with the flaming fireball fired from the trebuchet.

But this week they have announced that the boathouse that was built in 1895 to house the then Earl of Warwick’s electric river launches will be rebuilt as part of a £1million restoration project that will also see stonemasonry work carried out on the castle towers, ramparts and main house.

Work will be carried out by a team of Herefordshire-based craftsmen to ensure the new solid oak structure is as authentic as possible.

It is expected to be completed by May when it will be used for celebrations, including wedding receptions and corporate events.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick castle, which is owned by Merlin Entertainments, said: “The original Boathouse was part of the fabric of the Castle and we are therefore delighted that we can restore it in a way that remains true to its original form, whilst also providing a space that our visitors can enjoy.”