Hitting the right notes!

THE publication of the 60th edition of Music to Your Ears — a leaflet that promotes music concerts around Stratford and Warwick — has been celebrated by representatives of many local music makers and promoters.

The anniversary edition has details of over 70 concerts taking place between the middle of January and the middle of May.

Music To Your Ears is produced three times per year, with 8,000 copies distributed to hundreds of locations throughout south Warwickshire.

The guests at the party, which was sponsored by Warwick District Council’s arts development team, were welcomed to the occasion by Jo Tucker, from the steering group which produces the diary of musical events.

She started her address by paying tribute to the group’s chairman of 20 years, Bryan Harrison, who died suddenly on 27th December.

Jo went on to describe how the Warwick District Music Promoters’ Forum had been started 20 years ago with support from Warwick District Council and what it had achieved over that time, and Malcolm Rowson then spoke about the anti-clash diary and how useful that could be to promoters.

Mike King talked about the distribution of Music To Your Ears and appealed to those present to spread the word about it and help widen its coverage.

Full details of the concerts in the area can also be found on the website, www.musictoyourears.org.uk

To have a printed copy sent to you contact MTYE Mailings, 9 St Mary’s Crescent, Leamington Spa, CV31 1JL and those who want to receive them by e-mail should contact info@musictoyourears.org.uk