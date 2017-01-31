New County Youth Commissioner appointed

WARWICKSHIRE Scout Association has appointed Ben Reed-Screen as the new County Youth Commissioner for across Warwickshire.

Ben has moved to the county from the north coast, of Wales, and will be bringing the members closer to the Scout Vision set for 2018.

He is looking forward to visiting the groups and looking for new ideas to help promote scouting across the county, which help develop the skills for our membership.

Speaking about his goal, Ben said: “To encourage the youth of Warwickshire to take ownership of their sections and take a more active role in running their activities and developing new programmes.”

Each group has its own unique skills and style and it is Ben’s aim to help share these across the county so that everyone can learn from each other.