University of Warwick team set for University Challenge showdown

A team from The University of Warwick are set to take on Emmanuel College Cambridge tonight on University Challenge.

Sophie Hobbs, Sophie Rudd, Giles Hutchings and Thomas Van, from the Warwick University Quiz Society, will battle it out with Emmanuel College in the competition’s third quarter final.

The Warwick team has a good spread of knowledge with team members studying History, French, Maths and Computer Science.

They will be hoping to emulate the university’s success in the 2007 competition when its team were crowned champions.

University Challenge airs tonight at 8pm on BBC 2.