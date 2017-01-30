Six injured in serious crash on the A46

Six people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition following a two-car crash on the A46 yesterday evening.

The incident happened at around 7.35pm on the southbound A46 at Warwick just before the Birmingham Road junction.

Three ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found two cars that had suffered significant damage and had come to rest on the verge next to trees and bushes.

“A 29 year old woman from one of the cars had been helped from the vehicle and was lying on the grass nearby. She had potentially serious injuries and was immobilised before being taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.

“Four others received less serious injuries and were taken to Warwick Hospital.”

“Another man was discharged on scene with no injury.”

A 13-year-old girl complaining of a head injury, a 15-year-old girl with a broken ankle and a head injury and an 18-year-old man with lacerations to his leg and a burn to his arm were among those taken to hospital.

A 36-year-old man with neck pain and an injury to his forehead and a 32-year-old man, who had suffered a lacerated chin and was suffering from pain in his elbow, neck and chest, were also hospitalised.