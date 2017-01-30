Adams admits Town can take “no positives” from Frome defeat

STRATFORD Town manager Carl Adams said there was no positives to take from their 3-1 defeat to Frome Town on Saturday.

A below-par Town were comfortably outplayed as they slipped to their second defeat inside five days at the Special Effects Stadium.

“There were no positives to take and we have to do better,” said the Town boss.

“We were very poor, particularly in the first half and in games like this we have to stand up and be counted.

“We should’ve been 1-0 up inside two minutes, but instead they go down the end and we are 1-0 down.

“And at the end they get their third goal when we were pushing up looking for the equaliser, but even then we missed a couple of opportunities to get a tackle in.

“Overall, it was a very disappointing afternoon.”

Town return to action on Tuesday night when they take on local rivals Leamington in the quarter-finals of the Birmingham Senior Cup.