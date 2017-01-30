Defiant Giglia claims national pursuit title

STRATFORD’S Megan Giglia made a miraculous recovery from injury to claim the British para-cycling C1-5 pursuit title at the UK National Championships on Saturday.

The 31-year-old nearly missed the event after suffering a concussion from being thrown off her bike a week ago, but she bounced back to claim the British crown with a factored time of 4.34.3 for 4,000m.

“It was a bit hit-and-miss – I didn’t know whether I was going to perform,” said Giglia, who also claimed gold in the C1-3 3,000m event at last summer’s Rio Paralympics.

“The accident was only five or six days ago, but I managed to pull it out of the bag.

“I just had to go out, do my best and see what happened.”

