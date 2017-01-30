Revised date for Bishops Close decision

A DECISION on whether to give the go ahead to build a 75 unit two-bed extra care accommodation scheme, on the former Marie Corelli School playing field, in Stratford-upon-Avon, will not be made until the end of February.

Housing and Care 21 have drawn up plans for the former playing field, between Corelli Close, off Drayton Avenue, and Bishops Close.

The proposal aims to create a combination of 1.5, two and 2.5 storey buildings, as well as associated communal facilities, landscaping and parking.

The guideline target date for determination by the district council planning officer was initially set for 21st November.

The target date was revised to Friday 16th December, then for a second time to Tuesday 31st January, and has now been revised again, to Tuesday 28th February.

A Stratford District Council spokeswoman said: “The time period for determination has been extended due to technical objections raised by the Lead Local Flood Authority and Warwickshire County Council Highways.

“Further extensions have been agreed to the determination date for the application so as to allow the developers sufficient time to seek to address these.”

She added: “In the event that members resolve to approve the application, it will be necessary to negotiate a legal agreement which may involve further extensions.”