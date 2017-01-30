Weekend football round-up

FC STRATFORD produced a dominant display as they thrashed Enville Athletic 6-0 at the DCS Stadium on Saturday.

Ben Hill led the way with a hat-trick, while Ashley Wilkes bagged a brace with the other coming from Sam Davis.

The win sees Stratford remain sixth in Midland League Division Three, one place above local rivals Alcester Town, who also won.

Danny Janes’ side led 1-0 at half-time thanks to an own goal before substitute Marc Grogan make sure of the points late on.

Promotion-chasing Shipston Excelsior crashed to a 5-1 defeat at lowly AFC Solihull.

Jon Hamer struck twice on his home debut as Solihull cruised to victory. Sam Hince hit a consolation for Shipston.

In Midland League Division One, high-flying Racing Club Warwick suffered their second successive defeat, losing 2-0 at Cadbury Athletic.

Brett Fellows broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute and substitute Tory Herbert sealed the victory in added time.

Struggling duo Studley and Southam United both suffered heavy defeats.

Studley went down 5-1 at home to leaders Atherstone, while rock-bottom Southam lost 7-0 at Nuneaton Griff.

Harry Price and Jake Lovatt got the goals as Uttoxeter Town claimed a 2-0 win at Littleton.

In Midland League Division Two, Earlswood Town were no match for Redditch Borough, as they were swept aside 6-2 at the Valley Stadium.

Full reports and reaction in this week’s Herald.