Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi banned from US

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi says he is saddened to learn that Donald Trump’s new immigration order will mean that he and his wife will be banned from travelling to the US.

On Saturday evening the Conservative politician confirmed via Twitter that as both of them were born in Iraq, even though they are British and hold British passports, he and his wife will not be permitted entry to the US under new rules.

In a further tweet at around 9pm on Saturday, Mr Zahawi said: “I’m a British citizen & so proud to have been welcomed to this country. Sad to hear I’ll be banned from the USA based on my country of birth.”

An executive order signed by Trump on Friday bans all people from certain terrorism-prone countries from entering the United States for 90 days. The text of the order doesn’t name the countries, but a White House official said they are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

The same order also suspends the US Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days until it is reinstated for nationals of countries that Trump’s cabinet believes can be properly vetted.

As outrage over Trump’s action escalates, and amid scenes of chaos at American airports, Prime Minister Theresa May is under increasing pressure to condemn the new president’s immigration policy,

Many British newspapers reported that the Trump policy would see Mr Zahawi banned, as well as British Muslim sporting hero Sir Mo Farah, who was born in Somali and has a dual passport.

However, Mrs May, who met with the new president on Friday, refused to be drawn into criticising the policy, and merely said: “The United States is responsible for the United States’ policy on refugees.”

See Thursday’s Herald for our interview with Mr Zahawi and for more on this story.