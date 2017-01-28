Stratford Town sunk by free-scoring Frome

STRATFORD Town slipped to their second defeat in five days as Frome boosted their play-off hopes with a deserved victory at the Special Effects Stadium, writes Bryan Hale.

Frome famously hit eight against Redditch in their previous home game, and they were in front after only three minutes this time.

Mike Taylor had volleyed inches over for Stratford seconds before, and when play switched to the other end the Robins forced a corner on the right and Jon Davies’ delivery into the penalty area was head in by Frome skipper Sam Teale.

On a testing surface, Stratford struggled to make an impact with Frome’s leading scorer Jake Jackson and Davies both going close from distance before another corner led to Stratford going 2-0 down in the 34th minute.

This time it was from the left and when Davies drove it low it in low it was handled by Will Grocott and Davies stepped up to drill the spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Frome piled on the pressure after the interval. Jackson headed over from inside the six yard box and Niall Cooper went full length to push a Davies free-kick round the post, before a third Frome goal appeared a certainty on the 64th minute when Jackson went clean through with only Cooper to beat.

But as he tried to dribble round the Stratford keeper he shot too early and Cooper was able to palm the ball onto the outside of the post and behind.

And the importance of that save was emphasised two minutes later when Ben Stephens turned past his marker on the left to whip in a cross which was met by a bullet header from Taylor to put Stratford right back into the game.

Soon after, Stephens had a decent effort blocked, but back came Frome with the tricky Davies twice firing wide from promising positions.

And with four minutes to go Frome wrapped up the points when substitute Dean Griffiths surged forward from halfway to slip the ball to Jackson, who helped it on to Davies and he steered it past Cooper from 15 yards out.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, Simeon Tulloch, Dan Summerfield, James Fry (c), Jean Kalenda, Guy Clark, Barry Fitzharris (Jamie Spencer 76), Will Grocott, Mike Taylor, Justin Marsden, Ben Stephens.