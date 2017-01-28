Crack cocaine dealer jailed for Stratford offence

Glody Muyeki, aged 20, of Stamford Road, Birmingham, has today been sentenced to 30 months in prison at Warwick Crown Court after being found guilty of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Muyeki was arrested on 20 September 2016 after his vehicle was stopped on Justins Avenue, Stratford-upon-Avon. Following the arrest, crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £600 was seized.

Detective Constable Gavin Hampton said: “This is a welcome outcome following some excellent intelligence led police work. Most importantly, a significant amount of crack cocaine was removed from the streets of Stratford.

“We are committed to tackling drug crime and the public has an important role in helping us to do this. If anyone has any concerns about drug activity in their area they should report it to us. We will act upon every piece of information provided to us.”

, aged 20, of Stamford Road, Birmingham, has today been sentenced to 30 months in prison at Warwick Crown Court after being found guilty of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Muyeki was arrested on 20 September 2016 after his vehicle was stopped on Justins Avenue, Stratford-upon-Avon. Following the arrest, crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £600 was seized.

Detective Constable Gavin Hampton said: “This is a welcome outcome following some excellent intelligence led police work. Most importantly, a significant amount of crack cocaine was removed from the streets of Stratford.

“We are committed to tackling drug crime and the public has an important role in helping us to do this. If anyone has any concerns about drug activity in their area they should report it to us. We will act upon every piece of information provided to us.”