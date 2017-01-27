We must learn to win ugly, says Town boss Adams

STRATFORD Town manager Carl Adams says his side have to learn how to win games ugly following Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to St Ives.

Town looked set to claim victory after leading 2-1 with just a minute of normal time to play, but two St Ives strikes, one deep into stoppage time, turned the game on its head.

Adams has recently praised his side’s resolve in the recent draws at Weymouth and Chesham, where on both occasions they fought hard for a point.

It was a very different story against St Ives and Adams said: “It’s a tough one because you want to try to defend them (the players).

“But you can’t keep defending them when we can’t see a game out. With three minutes to go, I think we’ve done more than enough in the 90 minutes to win the game.

“We just can’t play ugly. We just cannot kick it into the stands, kick it into row Z, get 11 men behind the ball.

“The lack of knowledge to see a game out is unbelievable. At some point we have to learn, or I’ve got to change it.”

Adams’ frustration comes partly from his own doing. The Town manager has opted for a youthful side this campaign — the majority of the first-team are in their early 20s — so mistakes can be expected.

“I made a decision that I was going to go young this year,” said Adams.

“I was going to build a team to compete for years to come and I believe that’s what we’re doing.

“I believe we’re holding our own, we’re playing some good stuff and at times we’re digging in.

“Sometimes you have to take the rough with the smooth and I think the St Ives game was a hard luck story for us.

“But the bottom line is, with three minutes to go, you have to see that game out. This is one big learning curve for us, but somewhere along the line it’s got to stop, before I turn around and say what we’re doing isn’t working.

“I accept at the moment the team is lacking a leader and I’m letting that happen, but I want these lads to develop themselves. That’s a conscious decision I’ve made.”

Stratford were hoping to field new signing Jamie Spencer against St Ives, but Adams was forced into a re-think hours before kick-off due to bizarre circumstances.

The former Kidderminster Harriers striker’s signature failed to match his previous one on Southern League records, forcing him to miss out on his home debut.

Town are hoping to have the issue resolved in time for this weekend’s trip to Frome Town.

Saturday’s trip to Somerset sees Town still without the services of Edwin Ahenkorah (knee) and Kieren Westwood (groin), although Ben Stephens and Mike Taylor should be fit to start after being named on the bench against St Ives.

After the Frome game, Town make the short trip to rivals Leamington on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the Birmingham Senior Cup.