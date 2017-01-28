Bayliss signs for Stratford as overseas player

STRATFORD have signed Adam Bayliss as their overseas player for 2017.

Bayliss, who is the son of England head coach Trevor Bayliss, is a top order bat and seam bowler, who plays Grade cricket for Penrith District, just outside of Sydney.

The club are hoping the arrival of Bayliss will help inspire the club to an immediate return to Birmingham League Division Two, following last summer’s relegation.

“We lacked the benefit of an all-rounder on a number of occasions last year,” said Stratford skipper, Mike Brown.

“Adam joins us fresh from playing a high level of club cricket in Australia and we’re looking forward to having him at Stratford, where we hope he’ll contribute plenty of runs and wickets.”

The Panthers’ management team will see notable changes for the new season, with Jon Gill, a former first XI captain, returning to become director of senior cricket.

Gill brings a wealth of experience with him to Swans Nest Lane, having represented Northumberland in Minor Counties cricket.

Stratford’s junior section also sees big changes, as a result of Colin Davis’s retirement.

Davis was involved with junior coaching at the club for more than 30 years and he has nurtured the careers of many top players, including ex-Warwickshire captain and current first-team coach Jim Troughton.

Brown added: “Colin’s service and contribution to Stratford and district cricket has been nothing short of outstanding.

“He naturally leaves a big pair of boots to fill. “

The man charged with replacing him is Matt Dutton, someone who is well known to the club, having run midweek junior training for the past three seasons, in addition to his involvement as a 2nd XI player.

Stratford have also confirned that REPL Group will continue as the club’s main sponsors for a third successive year.

“The support Mike Callendar and the REPL team have given us has been pivotal to the resurgence of the club,” said chairman Steve Cootes.

“It has enabled us to carry out essential ground maintenance and upgrade playing and training facilities.

“They are actively involved with the club’s social events, and make important contributions to the club’s overall development.

“This is a great example of how an engaged local business can support the town’s sporting success.”

Meanwhile, Stratford begin their indoor training this Sunday at the Evesham Cricket School from 5pm until 7pm.

Net sessions will run, at the same time and place, for ten consecutive Sundays, the final session being on 2nd April.

Anyone thinking of pulling out the old cricket gear can contact the club via e-mail at stratfordcricketclub01@gmail.com