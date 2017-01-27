What is behind popular restaurant’s sudden closure?

A POPULAR Stratford restaurant has closed it doors to shocked customers following a sudden possession notice being served by its landlords.

Bemused visitors to The View restaurant in Swans Nest Lane were today met with a locked building and formal notice pinned on the door stating: “MW Trustees Limited, Michael Johal and Mohinder Singh Johal have long leasehold interest in the property and propose to change the locks to secure possession of it from the current occupiers who are no longer entitled to remain in occupation. Any attempt to re-enter the premises will be deemed as trespass on your part, which may result in criminal proceedings.”

Carl Harrison, who has run the restaurant for the past two-and-a-half years, was faced with having to break the news to his 20-strong team of staff yesterday, Thursday.

He said: “It was a huge shock. I’m gutted. But the landlords own the building and they made this decision and that is it. Ultimately they have made a business decision that they felt was right for them.

“When we first took the place on it did not have a great reputation but we are proud of the fact that we turned it around. We were desperate to succeed but this situation is sadly out of our control. “

He added: “I am so disappointed for the staff who have just been incredible. And I want to say thank you to all our customers whose loyalty has been overwhelming. I’ve received lots of messages of support.”

But the father of two from Stratford, who has worked in the fish and chips business for 14 years, has vowed it won’t be the end of his enterprise.

“We definitely intend to continue to supply fish and chips locally. The perfect scenario would be to open another one in Stratford.”

The social space above the restaurant was in regular use by groups and societies in the area and some people have taken to social media today concerned about pre-paid bookings to rent the room.

However Mr Harrison has asked all those affected to contact him.

He said: “Those who have paid a deposit will of course get their money back. Please just get in touch.”

It is not known yet what new chapter awaits for the premises but the current lease does stipulate it must be used for a food offering.

See full story in next week’s Herald.

Has your booking or group been affected by the sudden closure of The View? Contact us at news@stratford-herald.com or call the newsdesk at 01789 412819.