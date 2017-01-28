Praising the fund raising effort at St Peter’s in Kineton

ST Peter’s Church, Kineton recently held a celebration and dedication service, followed by lunch, to mark the completion of the current restoration to church stonework.

The project was a big undertaking for a small church and cost £414,630 but it had to be done as a few large pieces of stone had fallen from the church tower onto the footpaths below.

The two main sponsors were English Heritage/Heritage Lottery Fund, and WREN, and the church also had an overwhelming response from the local people of Kineton through a sponsor a stone fundraiser, which raised £21,815, and two reception evenings, which raised £24,317.

Like many churches in the district a lot of weathered stone has had to be replaced and the general exterior structure of the church made more secure to ensure the St Peter’s will stand as a place or worship and community for generations to come.

A further £2,000 still needs to be raised but thanks to public pledges that target is now within sight to complete this phase of the restoration.

The other external sponsors were the National Churches Trust, Church Buildings Council/The Wolfson Foundation, Warwickshire and Coventry Historic Churches Trust, All Churches Trust, the Garfield Weston Foundation, and The 29th May 1961 Charity.