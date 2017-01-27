District’s wealthiest appear on 2017 rich list

Some of Stratford district’s wealthiest people have appeared on the Birmingham Post’s Rich List, which features the richest 50 individuals or families across the region.

Amongst those to appearing on this year’s list are Sir Peter Rigby at number eight, whose Rigby Group is based in Stratford and the Barford based former CEO of Poundland Jim McCarthy at 47.

Christopher Taylor and family, who run the Pharmacy Group appear at number 46, while the owners of Alcester-based Maria Tube Fittings are also listed at 41.

The co-owners of Stratford’s Listers car dealership, which turns over more than a £billion-a-year, feature at number 21 and 37.