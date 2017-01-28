Stratford’s youth to have their say on town’s future

WHAT would make Stratford a better place for young people to spend their time?

That’s the question being put to students across Stratford as the Town Trust teams up with teachers to gather youth opinion by launching an online survey.

The survey will be completed – anonymously – by students aged 11 to 18, studying at Stratford-upon-Avon School, Stratford College, King Edward VI School and Stratford Girls’ Grammar.

Devised by the Town Trust, the survey is designed to find out what young people living or studying in Stratford would like to see in the town.

The results will be analysed by the Town Trust and used to inform future projects and grant-giving.

Justin Williams, Chief Executive of Stratford Town Trust, says: “Young people are a huge part of the community here in Stratford but their voice isn’t always heard, and we want to make sure it is.

“We want to know how young people spend their time in Stratford and what makes it a good place to be, but we also want to ask what would make it better.

“We’re hoping – thanks to the support of every secondary school here in Stratford and Stratford College – that as many young people as possible will share their opinions and suggestions with us so we can consider any ways in which the Town Trust can assist within the broader community.”

Students will be invited to take part at school, between now and March 1st when the survey will close.

Neil Wallace, Headteacher at Stratford-upon-Avon School, said:”The Town Trust is a remarkable asset to the town and facilitates so much good work. It is heartening to see the new Chief Executive valuing the input of young people so highly and acknowledging that the Trust should reflect the wishes of all sections of the community, including those whose voices are not always so well represented.”