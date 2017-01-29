Wellesbourne Wings and Wheels cancelled

Wellesbourne Airfield’s popular Wings and Wheels event, which draws thousands of people to the site every year, has been cancelled for 2017.

The XM655 Vulcan Preservation Society, which organises the event, confirmed Wings and Wheels will not take place this year as the work to put the event on would be too great for its small group of volunteers.

However some at Wellesbourne Airfield believe the cancellation is the work of the site’s owners and their operating company Radarmoor, which ultimately owns the Vulcan itself.

A statement from the Vulcan Preservation Society (655MaPS) read: “655MaPS have decided not to organise a Wellesbourne Wings and Wheels event in 2017. In the post-Shoreham world, the amount of work required from our small volunteer organisation cannot be justified.

“Possible events for future years will be considered when we have a clearer view of the airfield’s availability.”

The statement said the society had been assured by Radarmoor that the Vulcan will have a future at the airfield.

Charles Brimson, chairman of the society said the upcoming publication of a report into the Shoreham air disaster could lead to the imposition of new regulations governing air shows and the society wanted to be sure of any such changes before committing to hold the Wings and Wheels event.

Mr Brimson also said consideration was given to cancelling the air show element of the event and just performing a high speed taxi run in the Vulcan, but they did not want to put on a watered down event.

He confirmed that the event was only being cancelled for this year, but future events would be dependent on the availability of the airfield.

Another annual event, the airfield open day in May, has also been cancelled by the landowners, while Wings and Wheels appears to have been cancelled by mutual consent between the landowners and the preservation society.

Businesses at Wellesbourne are disappointed that the events have been cancelled.

Mike Roberts who owns Take Flight Aviation believes it is just another tactic being used by the airfield owners, who are fighting to sell the site for housing.

Mike Roberts said: “It’s obviously very sad news, these annual events have been going for many years, but we didn’t really expect anything else really.

“I don’t think the owners want us to hold any events that could give good publicity for the airfield. These events also help the businesses on the site because we usually run our own events on the day.”

A regular event at Wellesbourne Airfield, Wings and Wheels usually takes place on Father’s Day and features high speed taxi runs from the Vulcan as well as air displays and a classic car show.

Matt Timms, who runs the Touchdown Café at Wellesbourne Airfield, said: “It’s a real shame it’s been cancelled, Wings and Wheels attracts people from all over to the airfield. It’s sad about the open days too because a lot of locals come to those. There’s still time for the owners to reconsider this, hopefully they will have a re-think. I think that if they changed their mind we could organise something at quite short notice.

“Wings and Wheels is great for the businesses and great for aviation on a larger scale.

“The landowners are the owners of an airfield, not just a piece of development land. Wellesbourne has such a bright future if it can be developed as an airfield, we’re just trying to make the owners see that.”

The Herald approached Littler Investments regarding the cancellation of the Wings and Wheels and open day events, but they declined to comment.