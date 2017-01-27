Police are investigating an attempted car-jacking near Shrewley yesterday.

The incident occurred on Five Ways Road at around 2.30pm when a man driving a white van was overtaken by a dark green flat-bed van loaded with scrap.

The flat bed van stopped in front of the white van and a man got out of the passenger side.

The passenger is then understood to have headbutted the driver of the white van and demanded his van keys.

The two engaged in a scuffle on the roadside before the offender made off in his flat-bed van towards Honiley and the Five Ways Roundabout.

Neither the key nor the van were taken.

The attacker – who is described as in his 30s, around 5ft 9in, of medium build, with an Irish accent – is thought to have been wearing a chequered shirt.

The victim – a man in his 40s – suffered facial injuries and a cut to his hand.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 208 of January 26.