Streetwise Alvechurch prove too strong for Town

PLAYING their first game since December 5th, Stratford Town Youth went down 4-2 to a more experienced and streetwise Alvechurch side at the DCS Stadium on Thursday night, writes Bryan Hale.

Town’s prolific striker Dylan Parker fired them ahead in the 12th minute, but two goals in two minutes halfway through the first half put Alvechurch in front before George Dawson’s equaliser made it all square at the interval.

But Alvechurch made their strength count in the second half. They regained the lead on the hour mark and wrapped it up with a fourth goal 15 minutes from the end.