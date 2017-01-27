Charity scarf adds colour to the cause

A COLOURFUL addition to Henley’s High Street can be seen wrapped around a tree in front of St. John’s Parish Church where an act of yarn bombing has taken place.

Bright colours of the rainbow have been knitted together and are currently attached to the tree.

Rev. John Ganjavi, who is pictured with the yarn bombing, says the long piece of knitting will eventually be taken down, washed and divided into scarves before being given to worthy causes.

Yarn bombing is believed to have originated in Texas but is now used worldwide most often to raise awareness for charitable causes.