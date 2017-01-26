Campaign to call foul on Wellesbourne dog mess issue

THERE’S to be a crackdown on dog mess in Wellesbourne.

Residents and councilors are now so concerned about fouling in the village that a spring offensive is to be launched to get to grips with the problem before it gets out of hand.

Wellesbourne and Walton Parish Council chairman Anne Prior told the Herald: “We’ve got an ongoing problem and we need some sort of concerted effort to deal with it. There’s dog fouling on the sports fields and on the pavements. I know a lot of people are responsible dog owners and use a waste bag but some aren’t and I don’t understand why? If you buy a dog or look after a dog you are responsible for it.”

The plan is for the campaign to last for six weeks, starting in Spring. It could include all kinds of activities, such as:

‘Dog Day’ – a village event to celebrate responsible dog ownership and generate publicity for the anti-fouling campaign.

• A survey to establish ‘hot spots’ to target

• Posters and leaflets

• Press releases

• Social media

It’s hoped that a sustained campaign will make a positive difference.

Sports clubs are pushing to ban dogs from stepping foot on the pitches in Wellesbourne as the only solution to the problem, while the parish council want to prohibit dogs from entering the children’s play area. The ultimate solution might be the installation of a fence around the play area but that could cost £20,000- £25,000.

Dog fouling is on the agenda at the next Wellesbourne Parish Council – which is open to the public – on 14th February.