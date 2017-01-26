Police commissioner to relinquish councillor role

THE Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner is to step down as a district councilor.

Cllr Phillip Seccombe confirmed to the Herald this week that he had begun the exit process by informing the parish councils that are in his Ettington ward.

There are ten such councils that Cllr Seccombe represents alongside being police and crime commissioner – a role he was elected into last May.

“It was always my intention to carry on in both roles for a time, but it’s now getting too much,” he said.

“In some ways it has been useful to have the two roles because the police commissioner role is one that is about engagement and I have been able to do that while serving a similar role as a district councilor.

“But something had to give. By-elections can be terribly expensive so I wanted to time it with the May elections and will send in my resignation letter, probably, in March.”

Cllr Seccombe was first elected to the district council in 2002 and has been reelected three times, most recently in 2015.

His wife, Izzi, is currently the leader of Warwickshire County Council.