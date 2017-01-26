Top French war medal of honour for George

STRATFORD’S George Mead was only 19 when he took part in the first wave of D-Day landings on 6th June 1944.

For his bravery, which saw him involved in hand-to-hand fighting with German soldiers before advancing on to liberate the city of Caen, George, now aged 92, was awarded the Légion d’Honneur by by Robert Mille, Honorary Consul for France at Stratford Town Hall last Thursday.

George said: “It’s an immensely proud day for me and I am delighted that I have so many friends and family here to share this experience with me.”

George landed on Sword Beach, one of five beaches stormed by the allied offensive on D-Day. He fought his way up the beach having been sent ashore with five days’ of ammunition and three days’ worth of food. In total, 156,000 servicemen took part in the allied invasion on D-Day.

Read the full story of George’s bravery and discover many other local stories in this week’s Herald. Download an e-edition HERE