Hard work makes for lots of play for local children

NEW play facilities are set to open their doors to children in the region – just in time for the half term break.

All Things Wild nature centre and park, in Honeybourne, will open a new indoor soft play area, on Saturday, 11th February.

Jungle Mayhem, will be located in a purpose-built 2,500-square foot building, based at the attraction.

The building will house a new soft play area, designed for children up to 12 years old, more café seating, more toilets, and more baby changing facilities.

In addition to Jungle Mayhem, a second brand-new play barn, centred in the middle of the park, will give children more to explore, as well as a chance to warm up by a log burner.

All Things Wild opened in March 2012, with the aim of providing an all-weather, year-round family attraction and allow people of all ages to enjoy nature.

From running bug hunting and pond dipping sessions in the wild meadow, to getting up close to some of the animals, the attraction offers a diverse range of educational activities that suit all ages.

It also encompasses the values that while animals are a great way of educating, they should still be treated with respect and care.

There are also life-sized dinosaurs, an indoor dino barn, land train, helicopter, diggers, and outside play areas.