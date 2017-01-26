Ice cream makers go out on the road

A VINTAGE ice cream van has been launched by the family-owned business Hooray’s in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The 1974 Volkswagen camper van has been converted by Hooray’s joint business partners Sara Young and her daughter Sasha and is now available for private functions.

Just before Christmas, Henrietta or Hennie — as she is known — attended a wedding in Alcester and this year is going to be a busy one for the van which is already booked for two weddings, a five-a-side football tournament at Stratford Town FC, Stratford River Festival, Stratford Food Festival, Warwick Folk Festival and various other summer fetes and street markets.

“We are so proud to present the newest member of the Hooray’s team,” said Sara Young.

“Hennie will be stocked with a choice of over 100 different flavours of artisian gelato or sorbet, all of which are created in the Hooray’s gelato kitchen in the premises on High Street. So whether it’s cups, cones or sundaes you’d like to serve on your special occasion Hennie would be happy to join in.”

It’s something of a trip down memory lane for Sara who owned an orange VW Beetle when she was a 17-year-old student and she’s looking forward to getting behind the wheel of her latest business acquisition in time for the busy year ahead.

Sara and Sasha have been nominated in this year’s Pride of Stratford Awards in two categories, Best Artisan Business and Best Business in Town Centre.

They are also entered into the Independent Shop Awards launched by Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi.