Traffic concerns over £30m schools campus

SERIOUS concerns over an increase in traffic have been expressed if two schools merge onto the same site.

Warwickshire County Council has questioned information relating to trip generation in the transport assessment that accompanies the planning application for the £30million relocation of King’s High School in Warwick to the same site on Myton Road that is home to Warwick School.

The council has also raised concerns about flood risks caused by the five new buildings that are proposed for the site, alongside additional car parking and a coach drop-off point.

The planning application that was submitted to Warwick District Council before Christmas also sets out the intention to bulldoze four existing buildings.

Warwick Independent Schools Foundation unveiled a £30million plan in September last year to move the 138-year-old King’s High along with its 600 pupils and 170 staff, to a shared campus with Warwick School, a little over half a mile away, by 2020.

It will see the creation of a new main school building, a new music building to be shared with Warwick Preparatory School, a new sixth form centre to be shared with Warwick School, and improvements and an extension to the Bridge Sports Centre.

New and improved sports pitches — including 4G and all-weather surfaces — will also be built at the site.

The foundation said in the planning documents submitted to Warwick District Council that having the two schools together was part of its ambitions to have world class education.

