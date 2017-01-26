Heads warn over education funding cuts

THE head teachers of the ten secondary schools in Stratford-on-Avon district have warned of a looming funding crisis.

They have voiced concerns about rising costs and pupils numbers, and a proposed cut in funding when a new funding formula is introduced by the Department for Education next year.

Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi and Warwickshire County Council – the local education authority – have said they share their concerns.

The warning has come from the head teachers of Alcester Grammar, Alcester Academy, Henley School, King Edward VI (KES), Kineton High, Shipston High, Stratford Girls’ Grammar, Stratford School, Southam College and Studley High.

Their funding could be between £260,000 and £735,000 lower over the next three years.

Primary school heads are due to meet next week when funding is expected to be high on the agenda.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said this week: “The National funding Formula for schools is due to be implemented from 2018/19.

“As part of the background information the Department of Education have published some indicative funding figures for schools across the country.

“These figures indicate a mixed picture for Warwickshire schools in terms of gains and losses compared to current funding levels.

“We are still working through the consultation paper to understand the reasons for any variations.”

The consultation on the proposed new funding formula closes on 22nd March. CLICK HERE to have your say.

