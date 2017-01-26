ROLL up, roll up, the circus is coming to Hatton Adventure World – and the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald is offering readers the chance to be among the first in the Big Top with five family day passes to the attraction, worth £56 each, to give away in this week’s competition.

Hatton Adventure World will be hosting its first ever professional Big Top Circus Spectacular Show during the February half term.

Big Top Bonanza will run from 18th to 26th February and will feature an international cast of comical clowns, amazing acrobats, champion jugglers and awesome aerialists.

Visitors can sit back and enjoy the magical world of the circus from inside the warmth of a large heated 400-seater Big Top.

Visitors can also enjoy Hatton’s very own magic and puppet shows as well as the flea circus.

In addition there will be the usual Hatton favourites with animal handling, funfair rides (for younger children), Laser Combat (eight years +) and thrills and spills for all in Snorty’s Superslide Mania.

Carron Smith, marketing manager at Hatton Adventure World, said: “We are delighted to be hosting our Big Top Circus, a first for Hatton Adventure World and a real treat for all the family. Under the cover of the heated Big Top, our circus will be a great way to keep children of all ages entertained whatever the weather!”

Visitors can book their circus show times online at www.hattonworld.com. Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year, excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day, from 10am to 5.30pm. For more information see www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world, or call 01926 843411.

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket valid for up to four people, pick up a copy of the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald dated 26th January, 2017, and turn to page 10. The closing date for entries is Wednesday, 1st February.