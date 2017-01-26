Adams leaves rivals in his wake to claim title

POOR weather conditions did not deter Stratford AC junior athletes from putting in another quality performance in the fourth cross country fixture at Abington Park, Northampton.

A total of 5,854 points were gathered on the day by 57 athletes to remain in third place in the West Midland Young Athletes’ Cross Country League. There was also one outright individual age group title secured.

The under-17 women’s team started the day racing over 4km on a rain sodden, undulating course.

Edie Hutchinson (38th, 22.33) led the team home followed closely by Rebecca Winn (39th, 22.44), who was not in her usual form but nonetheless gained valuable points.

Hannah Bexson (43rd, 23.28) made the start line with little time to spare, but was clearly well prepared as she pulled out one of her best runs of the season. The team finished eighth on the day and currently stand in eighth overall.

In the under-11 boys’ race, Alex Adams (1st, 7.28) made it four wins out of four in wonderful style.

It was always going to be a tough race with his closest rivals needing a win to keep themselves in contention for the overall individual title.

Both Adams and Finnan Robins from Bromsgrove and Redditch battled relentlessly over the 1600m of soft ground, with Finnan trying his best and taking the lead in the last 300m.

However, Adams kept in contention, biding his time, before making a telling final burst of speed during the closing stages.

The best four races out of five count for the overall individual title, and hence Adams is guaranteed to be the under-11 boys’ overall league champion whatever happens in the last race of the season.

Solid running saw Adam Taylor (20th, 8.25) finish ahead of a sparkling league debut performance from Oscar Fines-Allin (27th, 8.29) with Theo Skirvin (41st, 8.47), Hugh Markham (50th, 8.53) and Flynn Dathan (51st, 8.54) in close contention.

Good performances from George Baxter (70th, 9.15), James Day (71st, 9.16) and Alex McMillan (76th, 9.20) completed the team that finished third on the day and remain fourth overall.

Two under-17 men worked hard over the undulating 4.8km course. Ollie Best (33rd, 21.36) and Seb Hopper (37th, 21.46) made the best of the tough conditions.

With one team member missing, points were lost and hence the team finished ninth on the day, and slip to eighth overall.

An total of 13 athletes made up the under-11 girls’ team. Although only the top five count for team points in this age category, it must never be forgotten that the others take points away from other clubs.

A lovely club rivalry has developed between Leah Bowen (3rd, 8.31) and Molly Bullock (5th, 8.37), and this helped both improve their performances, with both claiming a top-five finish for the first time.

Maddie Linfoot (18th, 9.08) started fast and recaptured her form from earlier in the season, while Maisie-Joy Spriggs (23rd, 9.12) stayed ahead of Holly Newton (28th, 9.17), who continues to impress.

Annabella Williams (44th, 9.44), Scarlett Richardson (48th, 9.50) and Niamh Hillard (55th, 9.57) all put in fine performances, as did Olivia Clayton (60th, 10.04), Ruby Edwards (75th, 10.21), Lucy Thomas (80th, 10.28), Kate Pridham (92nd, 10.50) and Marie-Claire Hunter (95th, 10.59) who managed well in the tough conditions, enjoying her debut for the club.

The under-11 girls’ team finished fourth on the day, with only 15 points covering the first four teams in a competitive team competition. Overall, the team slip to third, only six points behind second place.

The under-15 boys completed two large laps, totalling 3.2km. An in-form Owain Jones (8th, 13.36) led the team home followed by Rhys Mahon (32nd, 14.53), who put in yet another strong second lap, making up six places and in the process catching a solid running Adam Bayliss (40th, 15.12).

Archie Musk (47th, 15.52) continues his consistent season, staying ahead of Matthew Ross (52nd, 16.35) and Oliver Adams (58th, 17.08), both of whom enjoyed their best run so far this season.

The under-15 boys’ team finished a creditable fourth on the day and ensure they remain in fourth overall.

Both the under-13 boys and girls race over 2.5km. The under-13 girls’ team was led home by Ellen Taylor (39th, 12.53), with Ellie Deaner (42nd, 13.01) and Helena West (60th, 13.28), enjoying their highest-placed finish this season, close behind.

Freya Fines-Allin (77th, 14.02) made a fine league cross country debut for the club, closely followed by a welcome return from Mille Perkins (84th, 14.25) and Sophie Ross (92nd, 14.55). The team finished 11th on the day and remain in 12th overall.

Louis Kendrick (19th, 11.33) led the under-13 boys’ team home in style, overtaking a number of athletes in the latter stages, with Joel Watson (22nd, 11.43) inspired to produce his most impressive run of the season. Caleb Spriggs (42nd, 12.29) continued his improving form over the season, staying ahead of a fast-finishing Mathew Bexson (46th, 12.32).

A consistent Ned Campbell (51st, 12.48), finished ahead of Christopher Hunt (61st, 13.20), Alfie Organ (66th, 13.39) and Harry Gravelsons (71st, 14.08). The under-13 boys’ team finished fifth on the day and are now fifth overall.

Georgie Campbell (1st, 14.43) made it a hat-trick of wins this season in another thrilling race.

She was neck and neck all the way round the 3.2km with Ella Semple from Wolverhampton & Bilston.

In the closing stages, Semple hit the front only for Campbell to maintain her cool and put in a strong burst in the final straight to ensure the victory.

Campbell now only needs to finish in the top three in the last race to ensure she wins the individual league title outright.

Imogen Sheppard (14th, 15.49) played to her strengths by starting and finishing fast, producing her third top-15 finish in a row.

Kate Dufty (27th, 16.10) battled hard and just stayed ahead of Abi Wootton (28th, 16.14), with Ellie Bryan (46th, 17.21) keeping ahead of Olivia Hall (47th, 17.27).

Ana Gionis (60th, 18.52) closed a five-metre gap in the last 15m and finished just before Charlotte Gravelsons (61st, 18.52).

Isla Jackson (68th, 20.24) finished strongly ahead of Isobel Hopper (71st, 21.12) who completed the team that finished third on the day and stay third overall.

Stratford AC remain in third in the league, 1,353 points ahead of Royal Sutton Coldfield.

The final fixture takes place at Aldersley Stadium on 12th February.