VIDEO: BETHANY TRIAL STATEMENTS: Family ‘still trying to come to terms’ with her death

KAYLEIGH Woods and Jack Williams were each sentenced to 26 years in prison after being felt guilty of the murder of Stratford girl Bethany Hill this afternoon. (Wednesday)

The jury at Warwick Crown Court deliberated for just over nine hours before returning their guilty verdicts.

A victim impact statement was read out on behalf of Bethany’s parents and sister outside court.

It read: “On February 3rd last year our lives were changed forever when our beautiful Beth was taken from us.”

The family described Beth’s death as being like a bad dream from which they expected to wake up and said they are still trying to come to terms with such a great loss.

They described Beth as a fun-loving girl who was a joy to be around and felt devastated that she would never get the chance to get married or have her own children.

Emotional Statements were also read on behalf of Bethany’s brother and his partner describing the anxiety they had suffered from following her death and recalled the ‘horrible’ moment when they had to tell their six-year-old child that Bethany was gone.

Judge Griffith-Jones added: “The death of a loved one is always difficult to bear. The sudden death of a loved one who is so young, with all her life before her is even harder to bear.

“The sudden death of a loved one in such cruel circumstances must make the task to those that loved her even harder to bear.”

Following the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Neal Candelent from Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit said: “Bethany’s murder was a cold-blooded killing of an entirely innocent young woman in the prime of her life, for which Woods and Williams have shown no remorse.

“We may never fully know what happened in the hours leading up to her death, but we know that Bethany was held against her will before being brutally murdered.

“I would like to pay tribute to Bethany’s family. Throughout the initial investigation and in the weeks and months since, they have shown immense dignity and courage. I hope that they will be able to take comfort from the fact Woods and Williams will be behind bars and will not be able to cause harm to another family.

“I would also like to thank the prosecution team, police officers and staff who worked so hard to investigate this dreadful crime and to bring these two individuals to justice. An incredible amount of dedication and professionalism has gone in to helping secure today’s convictions.

“Finally, I would like to thank the community of Stratford-upon-Avon for their understanding and support during the early stages of this investigation. Their co-operation was vital.”

