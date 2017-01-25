Signals problem causes rail delays for passengers

SIGNALLING problems at Hatton has led to delays for rail passengers travelling on Chiltern Railways during rush hour.

Due to a fault with the signaling system at Hatton, some Northbound lines are blocked but National Rail reports the situation is steadily easing and as of 5pm some lines northbound had started to re-open.

Engineers continue to work on the signalling fault, apologies have been extended due to the delays.

Chiltern Railways customers may use London Midland between Birmingham Snow Hill and Dorridge, there’s ticket acceptance on @VirginTrains, @LondonMidland and @CrossCountryUK.