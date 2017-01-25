BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Bethany murderers both handed life sentences

THERE were cheers from the public gallery as the jury returned guilty verdicts against Kayleigh Woods and Jack Williams in the Bethany Hill murder trial this afternoon.

Both defendants stood calm and emotionless as the guilty murder verdicts were read out.

The jury deliberated for just over nine hours before returning their verdicts.

A short while later they were each handed life sentences of 26 years by Judge Richard Griffith-Jones.

Following the verdicts, a victim impact statement was read out on behalf of Bethany’s parents and sister.

It read: “On February 3rd last year our lives were changed forever when our beautiful Beth was taken from us.”

The family described Beth’s death as being like a bad dream from which they expected to wake up and said they are still trying to come to terms with such a great loss.

They described Beth as a fun-loving girl who was a joy to be around and felt devastated that she would never get the chance to get married or have her own children.

Emotional Statements were also read on behalf of Bethany’s brother and his partner describing the anxiety they had suffered from following her death and recalled the ‘horrible’ moment when they had to tell their six-year-old child that Bethany was gone.

Judge Griffith-Jones added: “The death of a loved one is always difficult to bear. The sudden death of a loved one who is so young, with all her life before her is even harder to bear.

“The sudden death of a loved one in such cruel circumstances must make the task to those that loved her even harder to bear.”

Full story from court in tomorrow’s Herald.