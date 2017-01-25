Warwickshire College Group nominated for top award

Warwickshire College Group (WCG) has been nominated for a top award in recognition of its work training engineering apprentices.

WCG was put forward for the award by Jaguar Land Rover in the Training Partner of the Year category at the Semta Skills Awards.

Jaguar Land Rover engineering apprentices currently train with WCG at Warwick Trident College on advanced, higher and degree apprenticeships.

The scheme has grown from just 100 apprentices training for three job roles a few years ago, to now over 500 apprentices training for 35 varying engineering roles in different parts of the company.

Angela Joyce, Group Principal and CEO of WCG said, “As the largest college provider of apprenticeships in the region, we are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious Semta Award.

“It is recognition of our strong relationship with Jaguar Land Rover and how we strive to meet their growing need for skilled engineers.

“Over a period of years, the Jaguar Land Rover apprenticeship programme has been transformed, creating the skilled workforce required to meet their business goals.”

Semta (The Science, Engineering, Manufacturing and Technologies Alliance), is an employer-led organisation that aims to enable the UK engineering industry to compete on a global stage.