TWO cars were involved in an accident on The Ridgeway near Stratford-upon-Avon on Wednesday morning.

A silver Audi and a red Volkswagen Polo were involved in the accident with one vehicle ending up in a ditch – it is not known which one. Police say no persons were trapped in the vehicle although there is mention in the police report of an ankle injury which is not life changing.

The accident took place approximately 500 metres from Cadle Pool Farm on The Ridgeway at 8.50am.